BELOIT - Children ages 4-18 are invited to get down and dirty and enter the Seventh Annual Beloit Dirty Dash set for Aug. 20 at Big Hill Park, 1201 Big Hill Road.This event is returning at its full scale for the first time since 2019. A modified event was held in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.Children ages 4 to 6 will begin at 9 a.m.; ages 7 to 9 will start at 9:45 a.m. and ages 10 to 18 will start at 10:30 a.m. a Family Run/Kids with Special Needs run will be at 11 a.m.The fee is $10 if registered by the July 1 deadline. Fees increase to $15 on July 2.Registration will be taken online only and will open on May 2, on Eventbrite. The registration link and additional information will be shared on www.beloitrecreation.com.