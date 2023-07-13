Gage, Courtney and little Colson Schaefer admire some of the classic cars on display in the parking lot of the Culver’s restaurant in Beloit Wednesday during the Cruisin’ for a Cure event. The event was a fundraiser for the Carbone Cancer Center at UW — Madison.
Anne Laviolette stands next to her 1930 Model A Ford at the Cruisin’ for a Cure car show in the parking lot of Culver’s Restaurant in Beloit on Wednesday. The event raised funds for the Carbone Cancer Research Center in Madison.
BELOIT — Wednesday night had a soggy start at Culver’s Restaurant, but that didn’t stop a line of classic cars from rolling into the parking lot for the annual Cruisin’ for a Cure event.
The event is held each year to raise money for the Carbone Cancer Center at UW — Madison. The entry fee for each car that was part of the classic car show went to cancer research. Also, Culver’s Cruisin’ for a Cure T-shirt sales, raffle tickets and 10% of food sales from the restaurant on Wednesday also will go to supported the research center in Madison.