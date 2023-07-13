BELOIT — Wednesday night had a soggy start at Culver’s Restaurant, but that didn’t stop a line of classic cars from rolling into the parking lot for the annual Cruisin’ for a Cure event.

The event is held each year to raise money for the Carbone Cancer Center at UW — Madison. The entry fee for each car that was part of the classic car show went to cancer research. Also, Culver’s Cruisin’ for a Cure T-shirt sales, raffle tickets and 10% of food sales from the restaurant on Wednesday also will go to supported the research center in Madison.

  

