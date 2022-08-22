AFTON—The new and improved Peace Trail in Rock County will be put through its paces on Sept. 11.
The Rock Trail Coalition will be hosting a Peace Trail Family Friendly Bike Ride using the newly renovated trail.
AFTON—The new and improved Peace Trail in Rock County will be put through its paces on Sept. 11.
The Rock Trail Coalition will be hosting a Peace Trail Family Friendly Bike Ride using the newly renovated trail.
The family bike ride is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., but it is recommended people show up after 8 a.m. to receive the supplies and prepare for the ride, which will begin at Bass Creek Café in Afton at 5409 County Road D.
There will be two options for riders. The first route is from Bass Creek Café in Afton and will go to Big Hill Park in Beloit, and then back to Afton.
The second option is from the café to Monterey Park in Janesville and back. Families can choose the route the morning of the ride.
“The cost is only $15 for the whole family,” noted Dean Paynter, President of Rock Trail Coalition. “The Family will receive a map, turn by turn directions, one raffle ticket and free ice cream coupon at It’s A Keeper Bait and Tackle Shop in Janesville. We prefer they register online ahead of time.”
Tickets can be purchased online via: https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Afton/PeaceTrailEvents.
On the way back to Afton, the Janesville route will stop at It’s A Keeper Bait and Tackle Shop, where people can use their free coupon.
The Peace Trail is scheduled to be finished and the final segment paved a week prior to the event, Paynter said.
This is the first time this specific route will be taken by the organization.
“With the paving of the Peace Trail just prior to the event, we decided to highlight the trail for folks who would not use it when it was just gravel,” Paynter noted.
For bikers who want a little more speed and a little more challenge, the Peace Trail Time Trial will be held on the same day starting at 10 a.m. This is a 25k (15.5 mile) time trial that will go from Afton to Hanover and return. This event also will begin at Bass Creek Café.
The time trial will cost $25 per entry and riders will be sent off in one-minute intervals.
Times will be electronically recorded and published on Run Sign Up, the same website where tickets can be purchased.
Medals will be awarded for first, second and third place for both men and women. Age group results will also be published and awarded.
A raffle drawing will begin at noon after the time trials have been complete, Paynter said. There also will be a food truck at the end of the time trials.
The first raffle pize will be a brand new bike estimated at $3,500. Other prizes include helmets and equipment.
This is the third year the organization has been hosting time trials in Rock County.
“RTC contributed $27,000 toward the cost of the paving project and has spent several thousands over the years on trail development,” Paynter noted.
The money raised from this event will go towards future projects.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.