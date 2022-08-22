Time trial

Two bicyclists participated in The Rock Trail Coalition’s previous time trial. The organization will be hosting another time trial event on Sept. 11 from Afton to Hanover, Wisconsin. The time trail will begin at 10 a.m. at Bass Creek Cafe.

 Provided by Rick Barder

AFTON—The new and improved Peace Trail in Rock County will be put through its paces on Sept. 11.

The Rock Trail Coalition will be hosting a Peace Trail Family Friendly Bike Ride using the newly renovated trail.

