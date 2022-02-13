BELOIT—BIFF Cares, a part of the Beloit International Film Festival, will shed light on various health and wellness issues through independent films featured during the festival.
Started in 2015, BIFF Cares has highlighted the power of film to tell important stories regarding various topics of wellness and health care, according to BIFF Executive Director Greg Gerard.
“BIFF Cares is part of the festival’s effort to give something meaningful, useful, and maybe even life-saving, back to the community,” Gerard said.
This year the program features films that explore a young woman’s experiences with epilepsy; and a trio of films that shed light on military veterans, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and addiction.
Mackenzie Hopfauf, a Stateline Area native, is a filmmaker and Los Angeles-based production coordinator. A graduate of UW-Milwaukee, she has been challenged by epilepsy for much of her life. She will screen three of her films that draw on her experiences with epilepsy. The film showing will be followed by a question and answer sessions with the filmmaker and members of the epilepsy community. The films will screen at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 at La Casa Grande, 618 Fourth St.
The films include Elda, demonstrating the ways in which “epilepsy is like having your own personal stalker”; My Epilepsy Story-Five Years Seizure Free, examining the filmmakers’ personal epilepsy story, from her first seizure through her five-year seizure-free state; and Seizure the Day, which follows an aspiring chef as she anticipates surgery, learning the importance of living life in the moment
The festival also will welcome back The Harlem Veterans Project, showing at 2:30 p.m. on March 5, at La Casa Grande, 618 Fourth St.. These films are an oral history class at Harlem High School in Machesney Park, Illinois. Students in the program interview veterans and produce documentaries.
During the 14 years of the program, teacher Nicholas Stange and his students have interviewed more than 200 veterans, from World War II through the Afghan War, and produced more than 150 documentaries.
This year, BIFF will feature three new Harlem documentaries. William Smith-A Warrior In Time examines the life of Bill Smith, who tells his story, from growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation to helicoptering through the Philippines.
Patricia Whelchel-Know Her Story documents the life of a veteran who joined the Air Force shortly after high school in the 1980s. She talks about the hardships of being a Black woman in the military and how her experiences continue to affect her daily life.
Finally, Ordinary Life, Extraordinary Journey features the story of veteran Kim Hurd and her decade of long-term recovery for drug and alcohol addiction. The documentary demonstrates the impact addiction can have on an individual while also helping to reduce the stigma and shame that prevents individuals from seeking recovery.
The event is sponsored by the Beloit Health System.