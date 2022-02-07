BELOIT—“It’s a plot you knew, with a good twister too.”
That’s a line from Aladdin to be performed by some enthusiastic and talented Aldrich Intermediate School thespians. The performance will be the classic story, with a few new characters, plenty of comedy and other surprises.
Under directors Lori Gustafson and Lisa Reshkus, the musical is full of high adventure and catchy tunes. It marks the school’s first production post COVID-19.
Everyone is invited to production to be held Feb. 10, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5. Masks are required. Aldrich school is at 1859 Northgate Drive.
“We worked very hard, and I honestly think people will enjoy it. They will get to see another side of Aladdin,” said Savannah Rivera who plays Jasmine.
“There are a lot of talented people. Come see dancing, and ‘lights, camera and action,’” said Catherine Hilborn who plays Genie.
“It’s the same story but a different experience, with new songs and characters,” said Amiyah Clark who plays Iago, a plucky bird.
In an interview Monday in their costumes, Rivera, Clark, William Lamaster who plays Aladdin, Hilborn and Brooke Rice, who plays Omar, shared a little bit about the rollicking adventure and unique characters therein.
“Aladdin is this poor guy and Jasmine is this strong-headed woman. She knows what she wants and she is going to go find it. Jasmine is tired of being in the palace. She sets out to go into the marketplace in disguise and meets Aladdin, the street rat,” Rivera said.
The story is about a young poor man who gets wishes from a Genie, which he uses to win over a princess, Jasmine.
“Jasmine knows what she has to put in to be the best she has to be, but she wants to find happiness. She doesn’t want some random suitor. When she meets Aladdin it’s so amazing. He lies to her, but she forgives him,” Rivera said.
Plenty of other characters get in on the fun such as Clark who plays Iago, the sarcastic and loud-mouthed parrot.
“Iago is a goofball and sarcastic bird. She is the comedic relief. Yes, that is me,” Clark said.
The students agreed Aladdin is a liar, but also a people pleaser.
“My character won’t settle for less than she wants,” Rivera said about Jasmine.
Hilborn plays Genie, a character she is embracing.
“Genie is very loud, fast-talking, obnoxious and ‘extra.’ The Genie is new in town and he likes to explore. He wants to be set free from the lamp so he can have a sense of freedom,” Hilborn said.
Rivera said Genia has a more hidden side as well. He hides behind his ostentatious personality and partying nature.
“He feels emotional inside and vulnerable inside,” Rivera added.
In between the on-stage acting, students said there will be lots of audience interaction.
“It’s a whole parade in the aisle,” Hilborn said.
There are high emotions, fight scenes and lovely costumes.
“I get to wear a super cool turban and shoulder pads that jut out,” Lamaster noted.
The actors all agreed Aladdin is much more than a musical, but an experience when you are in it.
“You definitely grow as a person. You get to explore the possibilities and what you are capable of. It’s not only acting and singing, but also making new friends. It’s a great experience. I love it,” Hilborn said.
Reshkus said the students are talented in singing, acting and risk-taking.
“It’s absolutely mind-blowing how awesome these kids are. They embrace, singing, speaking and the vibe. It’s amazing,” added Aldrich Principal Joe Vrydaghs.