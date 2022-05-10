BELOIT—Beloit’s ABC Supply is working with nonprofit Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) to bring awareness to the company’s mission of building and donating custom homes for injured post-9/11 veterans.
In a ABC Supply press release, the company announced it will help with a design of an Indy Car to help bring awareness to veterans facing challenges and raise money to help them.
The new look will be for the No. 11 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet at the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 29.
According to the press release, ABC Supply also will be matching donations made to HFOT, up to $1 million in total, from May 21 to May 30. Beloit area veterans who qualify can request assistance from HFOT at hfotusa.org/help.
The press release also stated that HFOT has built and donated over 330 homes for injured post-9/11 veterans. The organization continues to assist veterans after the home is built and provides a financial planner to help assist with budgeting, homeownership education, a peer mentoring program and more.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be back at the Indy 500 with AJ Foyt Racing and raise awareness for our friends at Homes For Our Troops,” said Mike Jost, chief operating officer of ABC Supply, in the press release. “HFOT is an incredible organization and we’re honored to play a part in bringing more attention to the great work they do.”
In the press release, A.J. Foyt added, “I think the fans will love it, and I think the fans will be so happy to see the American flag—especially with our team.
The driver of the No. 11 car, J.R. Hildebrand, also added: “To support this organization at the speedway, bring attention to veterans and some of the challenges that they face, and to highlight the things that people and organizations like Homes For Our Troops are doing to give them opportunities to better their lives is such a special thing to be able to be a part of.”