BELOIT—For 10 years, United Way Blackhawk Region has been giving back to the Stateline Area by supporting area non-profit agencies.
On Wednesday, United Way Blackhawk Region announced it will have a goal of raising over $2 million in this year’s capital campaign. The funds raised will support the $3.1 million worth of community grants and initiatives United Way Blackhawk Region has committed to in its July 2021—June 2023 grant cycle.
“2022 marks the 10 year anniversary of the unification of the former Stateline United Way and United Way of North Rock County, resulting in United Way Blackhawk Region,” said Mary Fanning-Penny, President and CEO of United Way Blackhawk Region.
A breakfast event was held at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit Wednesday to kick off the capital campaign and to launch the United Way’s Day of Caring when where teams of volunteers from local companies helped local non-profit organizations accomplish projects.
More than 375 volunteers took part in the Day of Caring Wednesday. This year’s total number of volunteers increased compared to 2021 when 350 volunteers fanned out across the Stateline Area.
“The respective boards of each (the former Stateline United Way and United Way of North Rock County,) envisioned a unification that could more efficiently serve the needs of our vulnerable neighbors,” Fanning-Penny explained. “With the support of corporate partners, loyal donors, and nonprofits alike, the vision became the reality that continues to serve us today.”
Over the 10 years, United Way has invested more than $20.7 million in 174 unique nonprofit programs, according to Fanning-Penny.
“To further commemorate this milestone, we are pleased to unveil a special logo which symbolizes the spirit and success of the unification,” Fanning-Penny said.
The 10 year anniversary logo was unveiled along with the slogan, “United We Are Stronger.”’
United Way announced a new donating program called the Give and Win Sweepstakes.
In this program local businesses provided prizes for people who donate to nonprofit programs through United Way.
There are four tiers of prizes that increase at every $25.
The first tier includes people who donate $25 or more and will be automatically entered in a chance to win various prizes. These prizes include Beloit Sky Carp tickets and a Celebrate Beloit package donated by Geronimo Hospitality.
The following tiers that include $50, $75 and $100 are entered to win bigger prizes.