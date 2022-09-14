BELOIT—For 10 years, United Way Blackhawk Region has been giving back to the Stateline Area by supporting area non-profit agencies.

On Wednesday, United Way Blackhawk Region announced it will have a goal of raising over $2 million in this year’s capital campaign. The funds raised will support the $3.1 million worth of community grants and initiatives United Way Blackhawk Region has committed to in its July 2021—June 2023 grant cycle.