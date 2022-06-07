BELOIT—ABC Supply Co. Inc., based in Beloit, has announced over $2 million was raised as part for the non-profit agency Homes for Our Troops (HFOT).
ABC Supply pledged to match every donation up to $1 million total for the nonprofit organization as part of a 10-day fundraising effort that took place May 21 through May 30—coinciding with the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.
In addition to the donation match, ABC Supply also volunteered the design of their No. 11 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet to HFOT, an organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes across the United States for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. As the nonprofit invests nearly 90% of donations directly back into its mission and depends on word-of-mouth marketing, ABC Supply’s goal was to shine a national spotlight on HFOT and its work to change the lives of the more than 1,000 military veterans who have severe physical and traumatic brain injuries.
Founded in 2004, HFOT seeks to build homes and in turn, rebuild the lives of these veterans. To date, HFOT has built and donated over 330 homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans. After the homes are built, the relationships between HFOT and their Veterans continue—the organization provides a pro-bono financial planner to assist with budgeting, homeownership education, a peer mentoring program and more.
“We are blown away by the generosity of those who supported HFOT throughout our matching donation campaign,” says Mike Jost, chief operating officer at ABC Supply. “And we also want to congratulate J.R. Hildebrand and everyone at AJ Foyt Racing for a fantastic showing at this year’s Indianapolis 500. The excitement of the race provided an excellent backdrop to spread the word about the great work HFOT is doing.”
“Grateful doesn’t begin to cover how we feel about ABC Supply’s sponsorship and support,” says HFOT President and CEO Tom Landwermeyer. “The IndyCar donation gave us incredible visibility during one of the largest single-day sporting events in the world, and it means so much to have a whole new audience aware of our mission.”
ABC Supply has been a multimillion-dollar supporter of HFOT since 2020.
Those who missed the matching donation opportunity can still donate to Homes For Our Troops by visiting https://www.hfotusa.org/.