BELOIT — With Beloit not scheduling trick-or-treat hours for this year’s Halloween, Beloit residents appear to be split on how to celebrate the holiday while observing safety precautions due to COVID-19.
The city announced on Tuesday it would not schedule hours following Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines recommending that municipalities avoid traditional neighborhood trick-or-treat events, with the CDC listing trick-or-treat activities as “high risk.”
The Downtown Beloit Association also will not have its traditional Halloween parade and downtown activities associated with the final Farmers Market of the season.
In a Facebook post asking residents how they would celebrate without regularly scheduled trick-or-treat hours, many said they would still seek out homes that had porch lights on and decorated on Halloween, while others said they would take precautions. Some outright said they would forgo the holiday all together out of safety concerns for their children.
Beloit resident Angie Taylor said she felt kids “need something normal.”
“If they can have cruise night and the bars (open), the kids can have trick or treating,” Taylor said.
Stacy Womack said she was suggesting families place pictures of pumpkins in windows similar to what people did in the springtime with hearts for first responders and medical workers.
“This gives family’s ideas of houses to go to with there child/children,” Womack said.
Cathy M. Bown said if students can’t be in-person in the Beloit School District, “they can’t go door-to-door for candy.”
Some residents said they felt it was a good decision to not schedule trick-or-treat hours.
“It makes sense,” Berta I. Eddy said. “We’re supposed to be trying to minimize contact with strangers.”
A Facebook group called Halloween in Beloit had 922 members as of press time on Wednesday, with some members posting ingenious ways of distributing candy through a PVC pipe. Many group members were posting addresses and areas where trick-or-treating would take place.
Across the state line in Illinois, multiple outlying Winnebago County communities have yet to weigh in on trick-or-treat events.
Rockton Planning and Development Administrator Tricia Diduch said village trustees have yet to make a decision on the issue.
Diduch said the board would not make a decision until “at the earliest, their first meeting in October on Oct. 5.”
Roscoe Village Administrator Scott Sanders said the Village Board would discuss the matter on Oct. 6.
“The Winnebago County Health Department will be issuing recommendations and specific guidance by the end of the week,” Sanders said.
South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl could not be reached for comment regarding the city’s plans as of press time Wednesday.
For more information on specific CDC guidelines for Halloween, visit cdc.gov.