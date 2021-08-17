BELOIT—A group of around two dozen Beloit residents took part in a peaceful protest march Tuesday to voice opposition to the construction of an oil pipeline and to show solidarity with other climate activists who have spent months protesting the project.
Not a week has gone by this summer without climate activists protesting the ongoing construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline owned by Enbridge Energy that would deliver crude oil from Alberta, Candada to Superior, Wisconsin. Nearly all of the 1,031 mile pipeline project is nearly complete, save the Minnesota section.
Beloit’s solidarity protest saw organizers walk from Riverside Park to the Henry Avenue Bridge and then looping back to the park via the Portland Avenue bridge.
Protest organizer and Beloit City Councilor Brittany Keyes said Tuesday’s protest aimed to raise awareness of the pipeline project and highlight the broader issue of climate change.
“Participating today is a commitment to elevating indigenous voices, advocating for treaty adherence by our government and to honor our environment by demanding we break our addiction to fossil fuels,” Keyes said.
Keyes said the local protest was centered on the Rock River, which feeds into the Mississippi River about 140 miles away from Beloit.
Earlier this year, the City of Beloit and City of Janesville both enacted resolutions to commit each municipality to carbon neutrality by 2050.
“We are truly in trouble and that’s why we are here. We want to motivate people to action. There’s no reason to have Line 3 anymore. We need to be switching over to renewable energy sources like solar and wind,” said Susan Johnson, a Janesville city councilor and protest participant.
Even amidst the ongoing climate action that’s being led by multiple Native American tribes, including the Red Lake Band of Chippewas and the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, Enbridge projects the pipeline could be completed by the end of the year.
More than 600 people have been arrested or have been ticketed over protests tied to the Line 3 pipeline. Protests stem from a desire to protect the wetlands and lakes the pipeline runs through, mixed with the escalating climate crisis caused by fossil fuel emissions.