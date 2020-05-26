BELOIT—The Stateline Family YMCA Ironworks branch is re-opening today.
“We had to close quickly, and we will open slowly to make sure it’s controlled and safe for staff and members and ultimately for the community. Our goal is to stay open and keep people healthy,” Stateline Family YMCA CEO Ann Hankins said. “It might look a little different, but we are smiling under our masks and are ready to welcome everyone back.”
Hankins said those at the Y are expecting 20% to 30% of its normal capacity at the Beloit facility based on people entering back into the controlled environment.
While the Ironworks branch will begin re-opening on today, the Roscoe branch might reopen on June 1 if Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker allows the region to enter into Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois, a five-step plan to reopen the state. If the reopening is authorized, the Roscoe branch will open June 1 for outdoor exercise only and indoor one-on-one personal training. Phase 4 would include indoor activities.
At the Beloit branchs, Hankins said there will be limited capacity in the free weight; machine weight; and cardio and track areas.
“It’s on a first come-first serve basis. If it becomes too full, we will ask members to wait,” Hankins said.
There is lane lap swimming by reservation, and group exercise starts June 1 by reservations made online. To keep everyone socially distanced, group exercise classes have moved to the gym. Each person will have a 10-by-6- foot marked zone to work out within.
If the Y is not at capacity, Hankins explained members will be able to enter, self-scan their card and go over a short screening of COVID-19 symptoms. Members will then be able to grab their own bottle of sanitizer and rag. If their particular area is full, members will be asked to line up inside and possibly outside, depending on how many people there are.
Members will be asked to disinfect equipment before and after usage. Staff, in masks, also will be continually cleaning and disinfecting.
“Members do not have to wear masks while working out, although they asked to wear them in social areas,” Hankins noted.
Towels and coffee service will not be available. The family locker room will be available for those who have reserved lap lane swimming or for bathroom use.
“We are encouraging members to bring their own towel and water bottle,” Hankins said.
Automatic water fillers will be available but the drinking fountain will not.
Although mats will be disinfected, Y members will have the option of bringing in their own.
“The activity pool is not open. We hope to be opening things up as the month progresses,” Hankins said.
Despite the temporary closure to the public, Hankins said the Ironworks branch offered emergency childcare, provided virtual workouts and youth development activities and partnered with Community Action and the Stateline Boys and Girls Clubs to provide snack and activity bags to School District of Beloit children via their lunch sites. The Y also allowed members the opportunity to check out some weight equipment to work out at home.
