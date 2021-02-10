JANESVILLE—A Beloit woman who stabbed a man and ran over another man with a vehicle in the Town of Newark last April has pleaded guilty to charges in the case and was sentenced Wednesday to prison time, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Alondra I. Gallardo, 22, accepted a plea agreement from the Rock County District Attorney’s Office and pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and hit and run causing injury. A first-degree attempted homicide charge was dismissed but read-in to the court record as part of the agreement.
Gallardo was sentenced by Judge John Wood to two years in prison and three years extended supervision, along with nine months in the Rock County jail. The jail term will run concurrently with the prison time, court records indicate.
One of the victims told a Rock County Sheriff’s deputy that Gallardo and the two men were “out drinking” when they stopped on the side of the road in the area of South Olson Road and West Wisconsin Highway 81 in the Town Newark to let one of the men relieve himself.
The man told a deputy that Gallardo grabbed the other man’s cellphone and threw it. She made a U-turn with the vehicle and ran over the man who she took the phone from, court records said.
The man went on to tell the deputy that when he confronted Gallardo about running his friend over, Gallardo began stabbing him with a knife approximately 10 to 12-inches long “like 17 times.”
He told authorities he fought back before Gallardo fled on foot. Law enforcement conducted a search for Gallardo, but she was not located immediately following the incident.
Gallardo was later arrested at her home in the 500 block of Moore Street in Beloit.
The complaint notes the man who was stabbed sustained lacerations on his neck, face, right eyebrow, his right eyelid and right shoulder, along with lacerations to the top of his head, plus cuts to his hands and arms.
The man who was run over by the vehicle sustained injuries including bruising and swelling on his left leg and bruises on the underside of each arm.