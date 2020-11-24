BELOIT—Beloit police say a woman armed with a knife stole a pack of cigarettes from a home in the 700 block of Grand Avenue on Saturday.
Officers responded at around 2:21 a.m. and residents told police that the woman, who has not been identified, armed herself with a knife and stole the cigarettes after “being denied money from individuals at the residence,” command staff said.
The woman left the home before police arrived on scene and as of press time Monday no arrest has been made following the incident.