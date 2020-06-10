BELOIT — During some of the hardest days of her life this spring, Martha Gama found comfort in prayer and the occasional video call with her mother, who was fighting for her life against the Coronavirus.
“I wanted to see her. I wanted to talk to her. Waiting for that call was all I looked forward to in a day,” said 27-year-old Martha Gama. “In all my life, I’ve never been so in touch with God as now.”
Her 60-year-old mother, Dionicia, spent more than a month at Beloit Memorial Hospital and was induced into a coma twice. The family says it is a miracle she survived, and they feel grateful.
Because her mother primarily speaks Spanish, Martha helped translate what her mother would say for the nurses and staff over the phone.
Dionicia Gama said she is happy to be home with her family again. She still needs help walking, but is feeling better each day.
“I do feel better every day. I also feel more happy. My daughter takes care of me and my daughter-in-laws help, too,” she said. “With their care and love I’m making so much progress.”
Martha recently moved back home from Chicago after taking a job as a bilingual crime victims advocate in Elkhorn. In the wake of her family’s ordeal, she returned to work last week.
Martha’s five older brothers have taken turns to help buy groceries for their parents. Out of an abundance of caution, they leave the bags at the door and wave to mom through the window. Frequent hand washing and more showers are also a must at home to keep illness at bay.
Dionicia has needed help getting out of bed, showering, moving around and standing, after the strains of being on a ventilator. She uses a walker to get around and is gradually recovering each day.
A priest visited the family at home on Sunday, which lifted Dionicia’s spirits.
Martha said although life is not normal, nothing is being taken for granted.
The Gama family received a call April 22 from the Beloit Area Community Health Center, notifying them that Martha’s father, Felix, age 66, had tested positive for COVID-19.
At the time, Felix was working at the Birds Eye Food plant in Darien, Wisconsin, which had a significant outbreak. He plans to retire and continue caring for his wife at home as she recovers.
For low-income families with a strong work ethic, Martha said taking a day off is not an option.
Shortly after Felix’s test came back positive, Martha Gama said multiple members of her family began experiencing symptoms such as body aches, fevers and trouble breathing.
“It was a domino effect from there on,” she said. “It wasn’t real. You know (COVID-19) is real, but then, you can’t see it until you have it. It was just scary. It’s just the unknown, what’s about to unfold.”
Martha said seeing her loved ones suffer was the worst part.
Martha recalls almost every detail of the day she took her mother to the emergency room on April 23 and the weeks that followed. But for Dionicia, much of the experience is a blurry memory.
Martha Gama said the Beloit Health System staff took good care of her mom. She wrote down the name of every nurse and doctor, because each of them made an impact. She began to memorize the nurses’ schedules and knew who was caring for her mom on certain days.
“The nurses were just amazing to me,” Martha said. “They all made a difference to me. I would thank them all a hundred million times.”
On June 2, Dionicia was released from the hospital in stable condition for Martha and Felix to bring her home.
When Martha walked into the hospital room and saw her mother for the first time in weeks, she paused.
Every scent, sound and sight flooded over her at once.
After so much heartache, Martha felt able to truly breathe again.
“It just felt good. That’s what I prayed for, that I would get the chance to hold her again,” Martha said.
