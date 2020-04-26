TOWN OF NEWARK - Law enforcement officials are looking for a Beloit woman who may have been involved in a traffic crash and possible stabbing.
Alondra Gallardo, 21, is being sought, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies, along with officers from the Beloit and Town of Beloit police departments, and the Janesville Police Department K-9 unit were called to the scene of a crash and possible stabbing on Sunday on South Olson Road near West Highway 81 in the Town of Newark.
Two men were taken by ambulance to Beloit Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released.
Gallardo was seen leaving the scene on foot, possibly armed with a knife.
Anyone with information about the incident or about the whereabouts of Gallardo is asked to call the Rock County Communications Center non-emergency number at 608-757-2244.
