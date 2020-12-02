JANESVILLE—A Beloit woman convicted for her actions in an October 2019 high-speed chase through the City of Beloit apologized to the victim of the incident during a sentencing hearing on Wednesday in Rock County Circuit Court.
Ashley S. Hicks, 36, pleaded guilty to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and no contest to a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer—failure to stop a vehicle after she chased a woman and her ex-lover from a Beloit parking lot north on Highway 51/Riverside Drive.
As part of a plea agreement, Judge Karl Hanson held open the second-degree recklessly endangering safety charge and sentenced Hicks to 180 days in the Rock County Jail with full Huber privileges. Hicks is also required to pay $5,092 in restitution, and will be placed on three years of probation.
Prior to sentencing, Hicks said she was “sorry for what I did,” acknowledging the danger she put the victims and the public in while driving recklessly through Beloit.
“It’s very important to hear you say that,” Hanson said. “This behavior is shocking and troubling…The danger posed to the victim, you and the entire community is staggering. This could have ended so much worse.”
During the chase that started just after midnight on Oct. 26, 2019, Hicks rammed the other vehicle multiple times starting at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Henry Avenue that continued into the Town of Beloit. She chased the vehicle at speeds up to 80 miles-per-hour through the city and township through red lights and stop signs, court records indicate.
A Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy followed Hicks at speeds of up to 97 mph before stopping the chase at White Avenue in Beloit, where she struck vehicle stop sticks deployed a half-mile past where the deputy broke of the chase.
Beloit police tracked Hicks to the backyard of a home on Hackett Street in Beloit, court records show.
At Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, defense attorney Rick McCue and Assistant District Attorney Jodi D. Bollendorf agreed the plea agreement was appropriate, terming Hicks’ behavior that fateful night as “an aberration.”
“We feel this sentence addresses everyone’s needs,” McCue said.