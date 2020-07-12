BELOIT — A 21-year-old Beloit woman was shot while at a home in the 700 block of Ninth Street on Saturday night, according to Beloit police.
The woman was treated and released from the hospital after receiving a non-life threatening gunshot wound at around 7:30 p.m, police said.
Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard confirmed Sunday the incident occurred inside the woman’s home and the wound was not self-inflicted.
No suspects have been named no arrests have been made. The Beloit police are continuing its investigation.
The most recent gun-related incident marks the ninth shooting for Beloit in 2020.
On Feb. 10, Travon D. Jones-Holmes, 25, of Chicago, was shot three times in the 700 block of Hackett Street in a drive-by shooting incident. No arrests have been made in the case.
On April 16, David J. Clark, 22, of Beloit, accidentally shot himself in the leg while allegedly intoxicated in the 1100 block o McKinley Avenue. Clark now faces various drug and firearm-related charges from the incident.
On May 16, two Beloit men allegedly got into a gunfight over a relationship with a woman, Rock County court records indicate. Denzel Jones, 37, of Beloit, was shot following an exchange of gunfire with Isaiah Evans, 25, of Beloit, at the intersection of Keeler and Dewey avenues. Evans, who remains at-large, faces attempted first-degree intentional homicide and various firearm-related charges from the incident. Jones was also charged with bail jumping and possession of a firearm by a felon as a repeat offender, court records show.
On June 1, Henry Lathan, 48, of Beloit, accidentally shot himself in the 900 block of Keeler Avenue. No charges were filed against Lathan following the incident.
Between June 5 and June 7, four shootings were reported to Beloit police.
At 11:16 p.m. on June 5 in the 1600 block of Riverside Drive, Journey Weathers Jr., 18, of Beloit, was shot and suffered minor injuries. The incident was originally investigated as a shots fired complaint.
The second shooting occurred at around 3:28 p.m. on June 6 near Dewey and Copeland avenues when an unidentified Beloit man was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The department was notified on June 12 of the shooting.
The third shooting occurred around 7:16 p.m. on June 7 when Willie Bland, 38, of Beloit, and Diangello Bradley, 30, of Beloit, were shot near Burton and Moore streets. The pair called for medical assistance near Burton Street and Madison Road. Both had non-life threatening injuries. Bland was treated at a local hospital and released. Bradley refused treatment.
Elijah Baxton, 20, of Beloit, was shot in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue at around 11:20 p.m. on June 7. He was treated and released at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
