JANESVILLE—Years of police contact as part of what court officials described as a “very toxic relationship” that was “very abusive on both sides” nearly resulted in a man’s death after he was stabbed by a Beloit woman in domestic violence incident in March of 2019.
Amy N. Pittman, 44, who was charged for stabbing a 41-year-old Beloit man on March 18, 2019, was sentenced to five years in prison during a hearing on Thursday in Rock County Circuit Court.
Pittman pleaded guilty to second-degree recklessly causing injury with a dangerous weapon related to the stabbing at a Beloit home in the 1600 block of Sun Valley Road. She also pleaded guilty to battery to a prisoner for an incident while in custody at the Rock County jail.
When police arrived on the scene, they found the man suffering from a stab wound with a young child applying pressure to the wound near his chest, court records show. Pittman appeared under the influence of alcohol, and court officials on Thursday stressed the need for her sentence to include substance abuse treatment while incarcerated.
Judge Karl Hanson accepted a joint plea agreement from the Rock County District Attorney’s Office and Pittman’s defense attorney Kelly Freeman and sentenced Pittman to serve five years behind bars and five years post-release supervision. In the battery case, Hanson withheld sentencing and required Pittman be placed on probation for three years consecutive to the prison term. As part of the sentence, Pittman was ordered to receive substance abuse treatment.
Freeman noted that prior to the stabbing incident, police had “25 to 30” contacts with Pittman and the man.
“The history of all the cases and her relationship with (the victim) was a very toxic relationship that was very abusive on both sides,” Freeman said. “Adding alcohol to that mix was the perfect storm for disaster.”
Hanson said Pittman was “lucky” that she was not facing more serious charges after the man suffered a severed artery and lost over a liter of blood.
“You’re lucky, ma’am that you are sitting here, and we are only talking about these charges today and not talking about something much more significant,” Hanson told Pittman over video conference. “You have a ways to go to gain the trust of the community. You’re starting a blank page from today and you need to commit yourself to writing a much better chapter than what you wrote in 2019.”
Pittman apologized for her actions and became emotional when addressing the court talking through tears.
“I didn’t mean for this to happen,” Pittman told the court. “But it did, though, and I am taking full responsibility for my actions. I am going to take the treatment that is offered to me. I do want to get back out to the community and be a good mom to my kids and become a productive member of society again.”
Pittman could be eligible for sentence credit but information from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office regarding her time at the county jail was not available to court officials during Thursday’s hearing.
