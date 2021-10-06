BELOIT—A Beloit woman was sentenced to a decade behind bars for her role as the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 24-year-old Town of Beloit man on Jan. 3, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Alexa R. Simpson, 28, pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison with five years of post-release supervision in the death of Chad Raethz by Branch 6 Judge John Wood. Simpson was granted 276 days of pretrial detention sentence credit, and Wood ruled she was not eligible for the substance abuse or challenge incarceration programs.
Simpson was driving along Maple Avenue at Fourth Street and struck Raethz as he and a friend were changing a flat tire on a vehicle parked on the road.
Court records show police recovered an open alcoholic beverage container and marijuana in the car following the crash, with Simpson’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash recorded at 0.122, well above the legal limit of 0.08 BAC.
In a court appearance shortly after the incident, Rock County District Attorney’s staff said Simpson ignored an illuminated traffic triangle to alert drivers of the stopped vehicles, noting that she also did not attempt to render aid to Raethz after he was struck and pinned between both vehicles.
The Beloit Daily News identified Raethz through contacts with multiple individuals following the crash.
Beloit resident Kevin Walters Jr. said he knew Raethz since third grade, and was helping a friend in need on that night.
“He was a kind-hearted guy who would do anything for his friends,” Walters said. “He knew a lot of people and made lots of friends. Chad was known for doing his own thing, but having fun with it.”
A restitution hearing is scheduled for. Feb. 9. Charges of possession of THC and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping were dismissed but read into the court record as part of a plea agreement with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office.