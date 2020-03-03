BELOIT – A woman was robbed at gunpoint Saturday and Beloit police are seeking help from the public regarding the robbery.
An employee of a business in the 1600 block of Park Avenue told police she was walking to her car after locking up the business when four unidentified black males attempted to enter the business.
Command staff said the robbers were armed with grey/black handguns and stole the woman’s purse after being unable to enter the business.
The woman was not injured and no shots were fired, police said.
The suspects are described as black males wearing hooded sweatshirts and wearing face masks. They fled the area in a baby blue four-door sedan.
The woman’s purse was later located with some of the contents missing at Shopiere Road and Interstate 39-90 by an off-duty police officer from another jurisdiction, according to police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.