JANESVILLE – A Beloit woman faces her ninth operating while intoxicated (OWI) offense following a head-on collision in Beloit on July 1, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Beloit police responded to the intersection of Henry and Park avenues and found a tan Chevrolet Trailblazer and an unidentified white sedan with heavy front-end damage after the driver of the SUV, identified as Rhonda R. Misiowiec, 53, had been driving on the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic.
A Beloit officer on scene suspected Misiowiec was under the influence and conducted field sobriety testing, the complaint shows.
Misiowiec is charged with OWI ninth offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.