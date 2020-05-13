JANESVILLE—A Beloit woman faces gun-related charges following a shots fired incident in Beloit from May 8, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Brittany L. Hardy, 26, faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon for her alleged involvement in a gunfire incident in the area of East Grand Avenue and Harrison Avenue in Beloit.
Witnesses reported that a black SUV left the area at a high rate of speed following the shots fired incident. The vehicle was located in the driveway of a home in the 900 block of East Grand Avenue, the complaint said.
A City of Beloit police officer observed a shell casing in the vehicle and found a 9-millimeter handgun under the driver seat, the complaint said.
Hardy told police that the previous day she was followed by subjects in a white vehicle in the area of Park Street and Bushnell Avenue and told police she believed subjects in the vehicle were shooting at her. Hardy then told police that she exited her vehicle on Park Street where she fired the handgun out of the window, the complaint said.
Beloit police reported in the complaint that the handgun was reported as stolen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.