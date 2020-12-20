JANESVILLE—A Beloit woman faces charges after she allegedly attempted to arrange an exchange of sex acts for drugs at a Janesville motel on Dec. 17, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Jordyn L. Otto, 23, allegedly made contact with a Janesville police officer through an online forum and had arranged to meet at the motel in the 3900 block of Milton Avenue where a transaction of sex acts for drugs would take place, the complaint claims.
Otto attempted to run from officers and was arrested at a nearby gas station, the complaint said.
Otto is charged with attempted delivery of cocaine and prostitution.