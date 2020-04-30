JANESVILLE — A Beloit woman is accused of stabbing a man and running over another man in the Town of Newark on April 26, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Alondra I. Gallardo, 21, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and hit-and-run causing injury after she allegedly ran over a man and stabbed another man, the complaint said.
One of the victims told a Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy that Gallardo and the two men were “out drinking” when they stopped on the side of the road in the area of South Olson Road and West Wisconsin Highway 81 in the Town Newark to let one of the men relieve himself.
The man stated to a deputy that Gallardo grabbed the other man’s cellphone and threw. She made a U-turn with the vehicle and ran over the man who she took the phone from, the complaint said.
The man who was stabbed told the deputy that when he confronted Gallardo about running his friend over, he said Gallardo began stabbing him with a knife approximately 10 to 12-inches long “like 17 times.”
He told authorities he fought back before Gallardo fled on foot. The sheriff’s office and multiple police departments conducted a search for Gallardo, but she was not located immediately following the incident.
Gallardo was later arrested at her home in the 500 block of Moore Street in Beloit, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.
The complaint notes the man who was stabbed sustained lacerations on his neck, face, right eyebrow, his right eyelid and right shoulder, along with lacerations to the top of his head, plus cuts to his hands and arms.
The man who was run over by the vehicle sustained injuries including bruising and swelling on his left leg and bruises on the underside of each arm.
Gallardo appeared in court Wednesday and had cash bond of $10,000 imposed on her by Rock County Court Commissioner Stephen Meyer.
