NEWARK — A Beloit woman has died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Wisconsin State Highway 81 West and South County Highway H, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities responded at around 2:40 p.m. and determined the 34-year-old woman was heading westbound on Highway 81 rounding a long curve before entering the opposite lane of traffic and running into the ditch. The vehicle rolled and then struck a tree, the sheriff's office said.
The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified the decedent as Malerie E. Schupbach.
The investigation determined the woman was not wearing a seatbelt and she was declared deceased at the scene.
The fire departments from the City of Beloit, Town of Beloit and Orfordville assisted the sheriff's office at the crash scene.