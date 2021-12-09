01STOCK_GAVEL_2

JANESVILLE — A Beloit woman was arrested following a retail theft investigation at a Janesville clothing store, according a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint. 

Miryya L. Gibson, 28, was arrested after management of Ross Dress for Less clothing store, 2700 Pontiac Place, found evidence she had allegedly stolen $1,247 in merchandise. 

Gibson's alleged actions were also documented on security camera footage, the complaint states. 

