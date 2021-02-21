BELOIT—A Beloit woman faces charges after she allegedly struck a man multiple times while intoxicated following an argument on Feb. 16, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Amber M. Pollock, 31, is charged with substantial battery and disorderly conduct after she allegedly struck a man who was treated at Beloit Memorial Hospital with stitches and lacerations near his left and right eyes.
The man told police that Pollock and another woman returned home intoxicated in the 1700 block of Wisconsin Avenue and an argument was started over child care, the complaint said.