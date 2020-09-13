JANESVILLE—A Beloit woman faces multiple charges following a reported vehicle pursuit with a Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sept. 7, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Jody L. Ward, 49, is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee, operating while intoxicated third offense, possession of cocaine and two counts of bail jumping.
Ward allegedly didn’t stop for a deputy in the area of South County Highway G and BR Townline Road in LaPrairie before going on a three-mile chase.