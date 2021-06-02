BELOIT—A Beloit woman faces a felony battery charge after she allegedly threw a hot cup of coffee on a woman following an argument at a Beloit gas station on May 28, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Police responded to the gas station in the 1800 block of Shopiere Road where the victim had been burned by coffee following an altercation with Cecilia M. Crosby, 39, regarding a past relationship with a man.
The victim told police she and Crosby pushed one another before Crosby allegedly threw the coffee on her followed by pulling the victim’s hair and scratching her face, the complaint said.
When interviewed by police, Crosby said the victim had started the altercation and told officers the coffee fell out of her hand.