JANESVILLE—A Beloit woman faces charges after allegedly smashing a jar on a man’s head during an argument, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Shelita J. Williams, 36, is charged with substantial battery/domestic abuse and disorderly conduct/domestic abuse use of a dangerous weapon following an alleged incident on Sept. 3 at a residence in the 800 block of Elm Street, the complaint said.
Williams allegedly struck a man with the jar and then threatened him with a kitchen knife, according to the complaint.
The man suffered a one-inch cut on the back of his head and required staples to be treated.