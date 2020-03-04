JANESVILLE – A Beloit woman faces charges after she allegedly tried to run over another woman with a vehicle on Monday during a confrontation, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Shaqueeda M. Douglas, 29, allegedly drove across a driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Copeland Avenue and through the yard before allegedly striking the woman in the back of the legs, the complaint said.
Douglas faces charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.
