SOUTH BELOIT—A high speed chase that occurred on May 8 that reached 115 mph through South Beloit resulted in charges against a Beloit woman, according to South Beloit police.
An officer attempted to stop a vehicle that ultimately fled through the South Beloit Junior High playground area and back onto Blackhawk Boulevard.
Police said the chase reached speeds of 115 mph and officers discontinued the chase after the vehicle started driving toward oncoming traffic.
A short time later, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department personnel located the vehicle and two women fled on foot.
Kennedy Davis, 24, was identified as the driver and was charged with aggravated fleeing, resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and related traffic citations.