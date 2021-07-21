TOWN OF JANESVILLE—A Beloit woman faces multiple charges following a traffic stop on July 16 near West County Highway Trunk A and North Polzin Road in Janesville township, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Daijah L. Evans, 25, was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to briefly flee from a Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy before pulling over, the complaint said.
During a search of the vehicle, authorities allegedly recovered 35 grams of cannabis and a Ruger Max 9 semiautomatic handgun.
Evans is charged with attempting to flee, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of THC.