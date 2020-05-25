BELOIT—An additional arrest has surfaced from the Beloit Police Department’s tactical response on a warrant search on May 21.
Bobbi J. Mason, 48, of Beloit, was arrested in the police department parking lot at about 12:36 p.m. on May 21 following an altercation that started between two individuals at Gearld and Wisconsin avenues. The incident started while officers were attempting a federal warrant arrest. Two individuals left the area of Gerald and Wisconsin in two two separate vehicles with the suspect chasing one of the individuals, police said.
A victim told an officer Mason was armed.
Mason was taken into custody after a gun was found in the vehicle. She was arrested on possible charges of felon in possession of a firearm, battery, disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering safety, and receiving/possessing stolen property.
Fabian Jones, 28, of Beloit, was arrested on May 21 in the 900 block of Gerald in relation to a March incident involving a firearm for which he had an outstanding warrant, police said.
