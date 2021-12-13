hot Beloit woman arrested after intoxicated incident with gun Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Dec 13, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — A Beloit woman was arrested after she was allegedly seen intoxicated in public with a handgun over the weekend in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department. Officers responded at around 11:07 a.m. on Saturday to the 1100 block of Emerson Street for a report of a woman firing a handgun while "heavily intoxicated," police said. Another woman disarmed the suspect and safely exited the home upon police arriving, the department said. Charissa L. Burrows, 28, was arrested for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated and disorderly conduct. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Disorderly Conduct Endangering Safety Handgun Beloit Police Department Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now High Tide: Local entrepreneur ready for new adventure as Hanson's set to reopen Circumstances of Town of Beloit fatal shooting remain unclear as investigation continues Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers Beloit woman charged with retail theft Ho-Chunk Nation to meet with federal officials next week over Beloit casino plan Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime