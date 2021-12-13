beloit police stock new

BELOIT — A Beloit woman was arrested after she was allegedly seen intoxicated in public with a handgun over the weekend in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department. 

Officers responded at around 11:07 a.m. on Saturday to the 1100 block of Emerson Street for a report of a woman firing a handgun while "heavily intoxicated," police said. 

Another woman disarmed the suspect and safely exited the home upon police arriving, the department said. 

Charissa L. Burrows, 28, was arrested for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated and disorderly conduct. 