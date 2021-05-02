BELOIT — A Beloit woman is charged after allegedly pointing a handgun at another woman in an apparent family dispute, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Police responded at around 9:08 a.m. on April 27 to a home in the 1500 block of Wisconsin Avenue in response to a report of an armed subject.
Bridgette L. Bender, 31, faces first-degree recklessly endangering safety after she allegedly threatened to kill another woman who Bender believed had a prior altercation with a relative.
A search of a home in the 1400 block of Summit Avenue resulted in police finding a .44-caliber handgun and multiple bullet casings, the complaint said.