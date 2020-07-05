TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE - A Beloit woman is being accused of her fourth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense after her arrest on Saturday.
Dawn M Spencer also facces a possible charge of OWI with a passenger under the age of 16, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Spencer's vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation near the corner of West County Road 11 and South County Road G in the Town of LaParairie, according to the news release.
Spencer reportedly showed signs of intoxication and she was given a field sobriety test. She then was taken into custody.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.
