TOWN OF ROCK - A Beloit woman is being accused of her fifth Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) offense following a two-vehicle crash.
Mary J. Harris, 54, was taken to the Rock County Jail after she showed signs of intoxication, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to the crash scene at about 11:20 a.m. near the intersection of South U.S. Highway 51 and West Happy Hollow Road in the Town of Rock. Harris reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol before she started driving.
An OWI is a felony in Wisconsin upon the fourth offense.
