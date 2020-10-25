JANESVILLE — A Beloit woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly caused a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Williams Drive on Oct. 19, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Rose A. Gibson, 50, faces charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a vehicle while her license was revoked and operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing bodily injury, according to the criminal complaint.
A woman told police she was driving on Prairie Avenue when she was rear-ended by Gibson, which caused her car to spin out.
Charges were filed against Gibson on Oct. 21.