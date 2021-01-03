BELOIT — Police said a 27-year-old Beloit woman was arrested Sunday night after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle.
The City of Beloit Police Department is asking citizens to avoid the area of Fourth and Maple streets for a few hours as first responders investigated the scene.
Police said a man was changing a flat tire between his vehicle and an assisting vehicle around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Another driver then struck the assisting vehicle, pinning the man between the two vehicles.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A 27-year-old Beloit woman was arrested on suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.
The fatal accident remains under investigation, Beloit police said. The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting on scene with accident reconstruction.