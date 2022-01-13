BELOIT—Looking to beat those winter blues? The City of Beloit Parks and Recreation Division has you covered. It’s holding its annual Beloit Winterfest celebration Jan. 28-30.
Sleigh rides, sled dogs and more will be part of the returning attractions for Winterfest this year.
Events include: sled dog demonstrations, sleigh rides, a bonfire and roasting s’mores, an indoor movie night, euchre tournaments, bingo, pickleball tournament, crafts, canvas paint night, indoor obstacle course, story stroll, open swim, open skate and more fun winter activities.
“Winter can be a thrilling adventure or an ongoing struggle in Wisconsin. We are choosing to embrace the cold and provide recreational activities for all ages. I encourage families to experience the cold weather fun that can be had right here in Beloit,” said Recreation Coordinator Nicole Yost.
New ongoing winter activities this year include snowshoes available for checkout at Beloit Public Library and fat tire biking at the 2.5 mile Deerfield mountain bike trail (entrance at Sarah Lane and Deerfield Drive). Fat bikes with at least 3.8 inch wide tires and helmets are required.
A full list of Beloit Winterfest activities is available online at www.beloitrecreation.com. The list also includes information on what facilities require face coverings regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
“We are thrilled to provide snowshoes available for families to check out,” said Beloit Public Library Director Nick Dimassis. “This program makes a fun winter activity accessible to all families in Beloit. We hope our community can use the snowshoes to build family bonds, create new memories, explore nature and learn about the world around them.”
Events kick off Jan. 28 with bingo and a craft event from 1-4 p.m. at Grinnell Hall Senior Center, 631 Bluff St. The free event will include bingo from 1—2:30 p.m. and making a clothespin snowflake craft from 3—3:45 p.m. All ages are welcome and the event is free. Pre-registration is required. People can call 608-364-2875. Another event on Jan. 28 will be a kiddie canvas paint night from 6—7:30 p.m at the Rotary River Center, 1160 Riverside Drive. The cost is $25 per person. No experience is necessary, and all supplies and a hot cocoa bar is included. It’s $10 off each additional sibling participating. People can register by calling Beloit Parks and Recreation at 608-364-2890. There is an open skate from 7—9 p.m. Jan. 28 at Edwards Ice Arena, 2101 Cranston Road. Admission and rental fees apply.
On Jan. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon kids can stop by the Beloit Winter Farmers’ Market at 557 E. Grand Ave. and make four crafts to take home. There is a sled dog demonstration from 11 a.m.—2 p.m. at Leeson Park 2200 Milwaukee Road. Saturday will also have an open skate from 2—4 p.m. at Edwards Ice Arena; a winter wonderland obstacle course from 10 a.m.—noon at Beloit Public Library; a euchre tournament at 1 p.m. at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course Clubhouse; and the movie “Snowmen” at 5 p.m. at the Rotary River Center.
Jan. 30 will feature a a sleigh ride, bonfire and s’mores from 11 a.m.—1 p.m. at Big Hill Park; open swim at the YMCA with fees from noon—2 p.m.; open skate from 2—4 p.m. at Edwards Ice Arena; and a pickleball tournament at Beloit Memorial High School. Check in for pickleball is at 11:30 a.m. with the games begin at noon. The games have a fee of $20 including a T-shirt.
Ongoing activities people can do anytime during the weekend include: the story stroll in downtown Beloit; sledding at Hospital Hill off Olympian Boulevard; hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing; and fat tire biking.
Outdoor ice skating can be done at the rink at ABC Supply Stadium. To get hours and rates visit here: https://www.milb.com/beloit