BELOIT—The sled dogs might have been the biggest crowd-pleaser at the 2022 Beloit Winterfest, although it’s difficult to know as there were so many activities afoot over the weekend.
From horse-drawn sleigh rides at Big Hill Park and S’mores outside the Welty Environmental Center to Euchre and pickleball tournaments, people flocked to sites all over the city for the many outdoor activities. Although the event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, it came roaring back to life with ample attendance.
“Everyone is excited to have something to do in the winter, and something to do outside where they can be safe,” said Beloit’s Recreation Coordinator Nicole Yost.
The event kicked off Friday and ran through Sunday with activities such as bingo, a canvas paint night, an indoor obstacle course at the Beloit Public Library, the movie “Snowmen” at the Rotary River Center, a story stroll, open swim, open skate and more.
Yost said 50 people registered for the pickleball tournament and 24 people participated in Euchre. There was a big crowd expected for the horse-drawn sleigh rides. Because there was snow, the sleighs could be used as opposed to the traditional wagons. One of the biggest attractions were the sled dogs on Saturday at Leeson Park. It was a sunny day as people flooded the park, not only to see the dogs, but also to sled down the snow hill and frolic in the playground and park areas.
Volunteers from the Free Spirit Siberian Rescue out of Harvard, Illinois gave sledding demonstrations with the dogs. The canine crew also accepted many belly rubs and back scratches.
Edgar Sauza and his girlfriend Fabiola Perez were at Beloit Winterfest for the first time Saturday meeting the huskies. They moved to Beloit from Rockford in November and were relishing their new city and its offerings.
“The city is beautiful, we love it,” Sauza said.
Jennifer Staman of Roscoe and her daughter Allison Staman were also at Winterfest for the first time. Allison Staman said she took a trip to Alaska this summer where she went on a dog sled ride. She wanted to see the beautiful creatures again and mom and daughter decided to go out to Beloit after hearing about the event online.
“I’m excited to see them in Wisconsin,” Allison Staman said.
“It’s a beautiful day. You never know what January will bring, so if it’s nice weather it’s good to get out,” Jennifer Staman said.
Larry Broderson, a volunteer with Free Spirit, said four volunteers brought their rescued huskies. All were telling stories about their rambunctious furry friends. The nonprofit for homeless huskies works to get them adopted by showing their many skills including pulling sleds to being great with people and works to drum up donations for the organization which is a no-kill shelter. As huskies are pack animals, the different dogs love being together at demonstrations and getting attention from admirers.
Broderson said he advises those interested in getting a husky to realize they are runners with a lot of energy.