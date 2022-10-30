BELOIT- The first week of early voting has shown an increase in absentee and early in-person voting in Beloit.
In-person early voting began on Oct. 25 at City Hall in Beloit and a mailed-in ballot can be requested until Nov 4.
“To date, we have issued 2,200 absentee ballots and have received back 1,350 for this year’s midterm election, including in-person and absentee ballots sent through the mail,” said Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit. “We are averaging about 80 to 90 in-person absentee ballots a day.”
The total number of absentee ballots received by election day are projected to increase since the last midterm election.
“For an apples-to-apples comparison, we had a total number of 1,500 absentee ballots cast in the 2018, which was the last midterm election, including in-person absentee and absentee ballots sent through the mail,” Lock said.
In Illinois, Winnebago County has expanded its locations for early voting.
“I think in-person voting is about the same, but we just expanded to an offsite location this week, at the Harlem Alpine Center,” said Winnegabo County Clerk Lori Gummow. “I think attendance will increase next week as more voters learn about the location and we get closer to the election.”
On Aug. 10, Illinois offered an option for voters to sign up to permanently have ballots mailed to their address.
“As far as vote by mail goes, it has definitely increased, which is due to the new option of permanent vote by mail,” Gummow said. “We were required to mail every registered voter an application and the response has been quite high.”
Voting by mail costs the county more resources compared to in person voting.
“What we do want to emphasize is that if a voter requests a vote-by-mail ballot, they must vote by mail,” Gummow said. “They don't realize the amount of resources it takes to process those requests.”
In Illinois and Wisconsin, county clerks have had to adapt to the pandemic, trends and governmental laws.
“Since being elected in 2018, I had one normal election in 2019,” Gummow said. “Since then, every election has had changes. We are doing everything we can to keep staff, voters, and the election judges safe, due to COVID, and to ensure the voter that their vote is counted and that our elections are secure. “
Municipalities like Beloit have had to adapt to the increased amount of absentee ballots.
“The biggest change is to have more individuals assisting on Election Day in the central count of absentee ballots due to the increased numbers of absentee ballots cast,” Lock said.
Circumstances and the state of the country can influence a person’s desire to vote during a certain election.
“Voters tend to watch national trends,” Gummow said. “Right now inflation is top of mind. Will that be enough to get people to the polls? We won't know until after the election.”
