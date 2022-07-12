BELOIT—The City of Beloit Police Department is hoping new technology will help in identifying and catching violent criminals in the area.
Beloit police are increasing the use of license plate readers to catch wanted criminals.
“There are two different aspects to our overall project—fleet cameras and cameras located within the city,” noted Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit. “(Beloit will have) $20,000 worth of citywide cameras equipped with license plate readers.”
The license plate readers can detect license plate numbers more accurately than if police officers were searching for stolen vehicles or vehicles used in the commission of crimes. The police department would be able to cross reference the license plates identified by the license plate readers, to identify possible wanted suspects.
Amber and Silver Alerts, which are issued when vulnerable children or older adults are reported missing, also could potentially be solved sooner with this technology, according to the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Previously the police department would have to rely on witnesses or police sightings to identify suspect vehicles.
The installation of the cameras is still in the planning stages.
The number of cameras the Beloit Police Department will purchase remains unknown until the city receive proposals from potential vendors, Lock said.
The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers recently donated $20,000 to the Beloit Police Department. This donation will go towards license plate readers and cameras across the city.
“The license plate reading system was first introduced earlier this year,” Lock said.
The City of Beloit is already using several cameras that have led to the arrest of several criminal suspects according to a press release from the city.
The cameras will not be used for routine traffic violations and instead for “critical incidents,” according to a news release from the City of Beloit.
“We use these to help in any violent crimes, for example robberies, assaults and others,” Lock noted.
The license plates have already been used in several squad cars.
“We have three license plate readers currently. Our goal is to eventually have them in all squad cars,” Lock noted. “The donation from Crime Stoppers is not going toward the license plate readers in the squad cars.”
The Janesville Police Department also will start using license plate readers.
“We are accepting delivery on our first Automatic license Plate Readers (squad mounted) next week and have a second unit on order,” said Janesville Police Chief David Moore. “We anticipate adding fixed license plate readers later in the year.”