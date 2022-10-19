BELOIT – Six probationary firefighters have been welcomed to the Beloit Fire Department. The probationary firefighters will be sworn in during a brief ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday at Beloit Fire Department Headquarters, 1111 Church St.
The six firefighters started three weeks of training with the Beloit department on Oct. 3.
The firefighters are:
Kathy Anderson, who is a Wisconsin certified Firefighter/Paramedic. She comes from University of Wisconsin where she worked as a medical communications specialist and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office where she worked part time as a medicolegal investigator. In addition to attending a 200-hour firefighter recruit academy, her certifications include PADI Open Water, Firefighter I, MPO, Domestic Preparedness, Crisis Intervention, and Critical Incident Dispatch Training.
Jeremiah Brensinger is a Wisconsin certified Firefighter/Paramedic. He is currently attending Gateway Technical College in Elkhorn.
His certifications include Ice Rescue, Swift Water Rescue, MPO, Firefighter I & II, Fire Instructor and Fire Officer I. Jeremiah also worked part time at Clinton, Elkhorn, and Edgerton fire departments.
Jerek Clifford is a Wisconsin certified Firefighter/EMT-B. He has an associate degree in fire science. He is currently attending paramedic school in Madison. His certifications include Firefighter I, Haz Mat Operations, Ice Rescue, Fire Protection Technician, ACLS, and PALS. Jerek worked part time at Edgerton Fire Protection District.
Kailey Hessler is a Wisconsin certified Firefighter/Paramedic. She has an associate degree in fire science and certificates in Firefighter 1 and II, Paramedic, Hazardous Materials Operations. Kailey worked part-time at Edgerton and Orfordville fire departments.
Max Rude is an Illinois certified Firefighter/Paramedic. He has an associate degree in education and has certificates for Paramedic, Basis Operating Firefighter, and Fire Fighting II from Illinois. Max worked as a full-time firefighter in South Beloit.
Mariah Starr is a Wisconsin certified Firefighter/EMT. She has a bachelor’s degree in biology/chemistry and certifications for MPO and Firefighter I. She previously worked for an ambulance company and worked for the Bristol Fire Department.