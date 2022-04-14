BELOIT—Before the 1960s, funeral home hearses were used to transport trauma victims to hospitals, most heart attack patients did not live to make it to the hospital for treatment and there was no standardized training for treating patients outside of hospitals.
It wasn’t until the mid-60s to early 70s that the foundations of today’s paramedic programs were formed, and Beloit was at the forefront of paramedic training.
Dr. Kenneth Gold, who served as paramedic training coordinator for the Beloit Fire Department from 1979 to 1990, gave a history of the paramedic program during a Society for Learning Unlimited (SLU) program at First Congregational Church Thursday morning.
“Saving lives is a team effort,” Gold said. “Anyone who has done CPR knows it is an intense effort.”
There were several retired paramedics, fire chiefs and members of past paramedic training teams in attendance to share their memories of the beginning of Beloit’s paramedic program.
Beloit Fire Department’s paramedic program began on Feb. 18, 1974. It was only the fourth community in Wisconsin to start a paramedic program and it was the only community under 50,000 population in the nation to have a paramedic program, Gold said.
The EMS Systems Act of 1973 provided funding to create more than 300 Emergency Medical Service systems in the United States, setting standards for training of paramedics. Before efforts were made to make emergency medical training more uniform, the American Red Cross provided training to police officers and firefighters who came across trauma victims in the field.
Former Beloit Fire Chief Jim Reseburg recalled he had only joined the Beloit Fire Department in February of 1974 when he was told he would be one of the first from the department to undergo paramedic training.
He recalled the new emergency medical training was a real eye-opener for him and his fellow trainees. They were introduced to all kinds of methods to bring medical treatment to patients out in the field.
“You talk about a difference in culture,” he said.
He went through eight weeks of training in Madison and then another eight weeks at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
“We had the best training in the world, not only in Madison, but right here in Beloit,” Reseburg recalled. “We had a lot of support from the city council, from the chiefs and support from the community.”
Dr. Joseph Springberg was the first physician to serve as paramedic training coordinator in Beloit. Barb Kuska was the first paramedic education instructor in Beloit. The city authorized the purchase of a 1974 Ford station wagon which would be used to transport patients to the hospital.
Joe Murray, deputy chief of EMS at the Beloit Fire Department, said many things have changed in emergency medical care in the last 20 years. He said now, some heart attack patients are transported directly to the cardiac catheterization unit at the hospital. He said while the survival rate of cardiac arrest victims in the field used to be around 5%, now it is well over 40%. Ambulance runs also have increased, from around 2,000 a year a few decades ago to over 5,000 in 2021.
“We are a very busy department for a community of our size,” Murray said.