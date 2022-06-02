BELOIT—Celebrating heroes continues past Memorial Day, or at least one local, veteran/business owner thinks so.
Aurum Contracting is bringing back its Roofs for Vets program. Through this program, new roofs are donate to area veterans in need.
Families can email or mail their nomination by June 30. They can be emailed to info@aurumcontracting.com or mailed to Aurum Contracting at 2436 Prairie Ave., Beloit.
The winner will be drawn during the week of July 4 by the management team of Aurum Contracting. There is no criteria, besides being a veteran, and Aurum Contracting is only asking for their stories to be sent via email or through the mail.
“We are looking for nominations of veterans by sharing their story with us,” said Aaron Nilson, owner of Aurum Contracting. “All the veterans deserve a free roof, but we can only help one hero. We use the submissions to pick a winner from the mail we receive online or from the post office.”
Nilson and his company pays for all the labor and equipment needed for a replacement roof, for the winner. They have had a total of five winners so far, throughout the years.
This program began in 2015 and the last time this program was offered was on Veterans Day in 2019. This is the first year the company has announced Roofs for Vets on Memorial Day. The roof replacement is expected to be done this summer.
“We took a two-year break because of the pandemic,” Nilson said. “This year we decided to move it to Memorial Day. We ran into a problem in previous years, when it started snowing by the time a winner was picked. This year we hope to have the roofing project done this July.”
Nilson and his management team has received multiple emotional and heartfelt stories over the years.
“One year we accepted a submission from a veteran who served in the Gulf War. They suffered from PTSD and substance abuse, but recently became sober,” Nilson noted. “Another story I can recall is from a Korean War veteran who was a really great guy that ended up having a leaking roof.”
“Winners such as the ones I have described have been very grateful,” Nilson said. “We are honored to help out veterans and give back however we can.”
Nilson, a Beloit native, served in the Navy from 2000-2004 and served two wartime tours.
“I served on the USS Peterson and the USS Cape St. George during my two wartime tours in the Navy,” Nilson noted. “We have a few veterans on staff at Aurum Contracting.”