MADISON—Beloit’s unemployment rate jumped up to 5.9% in January, a nearly 2% increase from December when the rate was 4%.
Beloit’s jobless rate was the second highest among the 34 largest communities in Wisconsin, according to figures released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. Beloit’s unemployment rate was 4.6% in January of 2019.
Racine had the highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s largest communities at 6.1% in January, up from 4.5% in December and up from 5.3% in January of 2019.
Kenosha had the third highest rate in the state at 5.1% in January, up from 3.9% in December.
Janesville had the fourth highest jobless rate in the state at 5% in January, up from 3.6% in December and up from 3.6% in January of 2019.
Milwaukee came in fifth highest with a rate of 4.9% in January, up from 4% in December.
Madison had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.7% in January, up from 2% in December.
Unemployment rates increased in all of Wisconsin’s 34 largest communities between December and January.
Rock County had an unemployment rate of 5.2% in January, up from 3.5% in December and up from 3.8% in January of 2019.
Nearby Walworth County had an unemployment rate of 4.4% in January, up from 3% in December and up from 3.7% in January of 2019.
Bayfield County had the highest unemployment rate among Wisconsin’s 72 counties at 7.9% in January, up from 6.7% in December.
Dane County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.8% in January, up from 2.1% in December.
Unemployment rates increased in all 72 Wisconsin counties between December and January.
Wisconsin added 5,300 non-farm jobs and 5,200 private sector jobs in January, according to the Department of Workforce Development.
The statewide unemployment rate was 3.5% in January, unchanged from December.
The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in January, up from 3.5% in December.
