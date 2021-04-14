BELOIT — The Beloit Memorial High School twins who have been offered full scholarships to Brown University credit their parents for encouraging their academic success.
“Since we were little they have emphasized the importance of education and have encouraged us to pursue it,” Kerilynn Guevara said. “We were always excelling in school. We always had support and encouragement from our parents.”
The scholarship from Brown is through a program for high-achieving students.
Twins Kimberly and Kerilynn Guevara have been accepted into the class of 2025 at Brown University. According to Brown University’s website, this fall’s incoming freshman class was chosen from Brown’s largest applicant pool to date. Brown University made 1,652 offers of admission to prospective students from a pool of 46,568 applicants.
Kerilynn and Kimberly are high honor students maintaining a cumulative GPA of 4.0. Both received full-ride academic scholarships to Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Kerilynn was also offered a full-ride scholarship at Stanford University, and the two said they will be deciding whether to stay together at Brown or split up.
The twins attended Even Start, Gaston, Cunningham and Beloit Memorial High School. Their parents, Daniel Guevara and Maria Ines Guevara, came to Beloit from Mexico in 2001. Their father is a welder and their mother is a homemaker.
The students gave credit to their early educational foundation to Cindy Laube of the Even Start Family Literacy Program in Beloit for helping them as well as their parents learn English.
“Since we were little, she’s been super supportive of us and our family,” Kerilynn said. “We lived in Mexico for two years when we were 5 or 6 years old, and Even Start helped us to relearn English when we came back. The community at Even Start has been so great.”
Through the years the two remained close and were in most of their classes together as they had similar interests, such as math and public speaking.
Both Kerilynn and Kimberly plan to study applied mathematics and economics. Long-term goals for both sisters include careers as actuaries, which will include math concepts as well as collaborative and communicative work. As first-generation college students, the two said they researched careers and thought an actuary would be the best fit for them.
The twins said it was challenging at times to navigate, choose and apply for colleges during the pandemic and with the challenges of distance learning. They credited their BMHS English teacher, Breja Fink for pushing them to apply to more prestigious schools and helping every step of the way.
Fink thinks highly of the twins.
“Kerilynn is one of the most reflective student leaders I have ever worked with. Her interest in social justice issues and social equality speak to her character. I know that she will contribute to and shape her community for the rest of her life. Kimberly is headed for a future as a cornerstone of her community. Through her commitment to school-based organizations and beyond, she has bettered Beloit. She is a wise and genuine young woman,” Fink said.
Both students are in the BACH Academy (Business, Art, Communication, and Hospitality) and are actively involved in several high school clubs and community organizations, including the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council, National Honor Society, editors of the Increscent, Link Crew, Beloit College Help Yourself Program, QuestBridge Prep-Scholars Program, Latinos Against Drugs, and Youth2Youth 4 Change. They recently obtained employment as translators with Youth2Youth.
Kimberly and Kerilynn were named Rotary Students of the Week and have received the Superintendent Scholars Award, the Minority Scholars Award and several department awards.
The twins said their parents will miss them. Since they usually had so much homework, the girls said they usually were at home. Their fun time is having morning walks with their mom.