BELOIT — With the opening of Garden Prairie Intermediate School fast approaching, teachers in the Turner School District are hard at work getting ready for the fall.
Lisabeth Langer, library specialist and coordinator of the district’s gifted and talented program, spent much of Tuesday and Wednesday unpacking hundreds of boxes chock full of books alongside student teacher Breanna Noack. They spent hours organizing books by genre in the library.
“Every time I come in here I see something I didn’t before,” Langer said. “It’s just so inviting.”
Garden Prairie Intermediate School on South Bartells Drive is replacing the old Townview Elementary School, and will serve grades 2 through 5.
The library will have self-checkout kiosks for students to use, making the process speedier and simpler, Langer said.
The library and commons area includes a STEM classroom space that Langer said will be dedicated to tech ed and media lessons. Students will visit that space periodically to learn about things like robotics or making videos on green screens.
Moreover, Langer said the school will see the addition of new 3D printing machines either in the winter or spring.
“This space is really for kids to create, collaborate and problem-solve on their own,” Langer said.
Students also will have access to rolling carts outside their regular classrooms that are full of books.Those selections will be rotated throughout the building based on what subjects or units that different grade levels are studying at certain points in the year.
Noack is a student at Beloit College who works in the Turner district as a substitute paraprofessional and during summers. She is also a Beloit Turner alumna. She said it will be exciting to welcome students to the brand new building and see their faces light up.
“The overall atmosphere is so welcoming and happy. I think it will be great for students,” Noack said.
Noack said she had been impressed by the accessibility of the school’s playground, as well as its modern features. For example, the music classroom has a giant circle where students can sit down, and the desks have sliding trays for convenience.
Fourth grade teacher Dan Laursen was unpacking boxes of books and supplies while arranging the desks and organizing cabinets inside his classroom Wednesday morning.
Laursen said he is excited to share the new space with his students and enjoy the change of scenery.
Having the flexibility of outdoor learning areas and small group workspaces is an added bonus, he said.
With his own favorite subject being mathematics, Laursen said he believes the new school will help promote project-based learning and movement.
“The openness, the warmness of it all seems much more inviting with all the different spaces for kids to be in,” Laursen said.
Principal Ryan Bertelsen said as students return this fall, the staff members are excited for this once-in-lifetime opportunity to showcase a brand new school.
“We all recognize how important it is. It provides a ton of options for teachers and students,” Bertelsen said.
The building is expected to serve the district’s needs well into the future, Bertelsen said, with staff remaining focused on collaboration and adaptation.
As the teachers have begun preparing their classrooms during a busy week, Bertelsen said staff members have exchanged ideas and grown increasingly excited for the big transition.
Additionally, Bertelsen noted that the building has secure entrances and modern alert systems designed to maximize the safety of students and staff.
As people first enter the building, the first thing they see is the library and then a giant gymnasium. Bertelsen said he anticipates a “wow factor” for students on their first day of school.